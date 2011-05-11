PBS Tops Daytime Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Wednesday announced nominees for the 38th

Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

PBS topped the networks list with 57 nods total, while ABC

was a close second with 56 nominations. Among individual programs, General Hospital led with 21 nominations

overall, followed by 20 for The Young and the

Restless.

Game show hosts Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) and Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at this

year's ceremony.

The Daytime Emmys will be broadcast from Las Vegas on June

19 on CBS; Wayne Brady will host.

For the complete list of nominees, click here.