PBS Tops Daytime Emmy Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
Wednesday announced nominees for the 38th
Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
PBS topped the networks list with 57 nods total, while ABC
was a close second with 56 nominations. Among individual programs, General Hospital led with 21 nominations
overall, followed by 20 for The Young and the
Restless.
Game show hosts Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) and Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at this
year's ceremony.
The Daytime Emmys will be broadcast from Las Vegas on June
19 on CBS; Wayne Brady will host.
For the complete list of nominees, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.