PBS to Stream ‘Last Days in Vietnam’ Ahead of Premiere #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif. — PBS will make Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Days in Vietnam available to stream for free for three days in February in advance of the Oscars.

Viewers will be able to stream Last Days in Vietnam Feb. 5-7 via PBS.org, and websites and digital aps for PBS stations. The film is a nominee for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards, scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC Feb. 17.

The film tells the story of the end of the Vietnam War and the efforts by American officials and military members to evacuate the South Vietnamese. Directed by Rory Kennedy, the film will premiere on PBS documentary series American Experience April 28.

The film is currently available for purchase or rental on Amazon and iTunes.