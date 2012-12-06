PBS Signs Deal for Second Season of 'Call the Midwife'

PBS announced Thursday that it has agreed to a deal with BBC Worldwide America Sales & Distribution for the second season of Call the Midwife.

The six-episode second season will premiere March 31 at 8 p.m., leading into Masterpiece's Mr. Selfridge. PBS will air a Call the Midwife holiday special on Dec. 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. Episodes will be available on the PBS Video Portal for 30 days after each broadcast.

The British drama also aired its first season on PBS in 2012, averaging 3 million total viewers.

Call the Midwife is a Neal Street production for BBC, executive produced by Pippa Harris and Heidi Thomas. The series is produced by Hugh Warren.