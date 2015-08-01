PBS Sets Jan. 3 Premiere Date for 'Downton Abbey'

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Downton Abbey will return to PBS for its sixth and final season on Jan. 3, the network announced Saturday during the TCA 2015 Summer Press Tour.

The drama's victory lap will start on Jan. 1 with a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

“It’s just a beautiful sendoff to the series,” said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS, during her executive session.

Downton has been a boon for the broadcaster, bringing it much-needed viewers.

“There is no question it has been a great gift,” she said.