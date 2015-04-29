PBS Sets Cast for Ridley Scott’s Civil War Drama

PBS has set the main cast for its upcoming Civil War drama from Ridley Scott, Mercy Street.

The six-part series – the first American drama to air on the public broadcaster in more than a decade – will star Josh Radnor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Gary Cole. Additional castmembers include Cherry Jones, AnnaSophia Robb, Norbert Leo Butz and Cameron Monaghan.

Mercy Street follows the lives of two volunteer nurses on opposing sides of the Civil War. The series will air alongside the final season of Downton Abbey during winter 2016. It will be filmed on location in Virginia.

The series is executive produced by Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker of Scott Free and Lisa Q. Wolfinger and David Zabel. Roxann Dawson and Jeremy Webb will serve as directors.