PBS Seeks Auto Sponsor for New Antiques Show

PBS is seeking an automobile sponsor for Market Wars, a new series from the

producers of Antiques Roadshow, which

is backed by Subaru.

Market Wars, set

to launch in July with 20 one-hour episodes, features four antique "pickers"

who compete to find bargains and score the biggest profits at weekly auctions.

The sponsorship is being handled by the Sponsorship Group

for Public Television, which represents programs from WGBH in Boston, including

Masterpiece, American Experience, Nova, Frontline and Antiques Roadshow.

SGPTV sponsorships include two 15- or 30-second spots per

broadcast in a clutter-free broadcast environment and category exclusivity. Off

air, sponsors get display ads on the shows website, pre-roll on streaming

videos, and visibility on social media pages.

Antiques Roadshow,

PBS' most-watched show, draws an audience of 9 million viewers weekly.