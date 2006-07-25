PBS Says Goodbye to Good Night Host

Melanie Martinez, host of wrap-around elements in PBS Kids Sprout nighttime program block, The Good Night Show, has been removed from the show after she informed Sprout of a video, "Technical Virgin," she had made seven years ago, six years before hosting the program, which launched in 2005.

The video, recently posted on the 'net, lampooned public service announcements cautioning young women about having sex too early. In the video, Martinez talks graphically about a sexual alternative. Martinez also made a second, similar video, talking about yet another alternative to intercourse.

Sprout said it was a tough decision, but that the video clearly didn't jibe with her role on a program targeted to preschoolers. The show plans to have a new host by year's end.

In a notice posted on the Sprout Web Site, PBS said:

"Late last week, Melanie Martinez, host of The Good Night Show, alerted us to the Internet posting of an independent short film that she appeared in seven years ago. PBS KIDS Sprout has determined that the dialogue in this video is inappropriate for her role as a preschool program host and may undermine her character’s credibility with our audience. As a result, PBS KIDS Sprout has decided that she will no longer appear as host of The Good Night Show. Melanie has been an important part of our network and we are disappointed that we had to make this difficult decision.

PBS KIDS Sprout’s foremost priority is to do what is best for our young viewers and their families. We remain committed to The Good Night Show, which debuted last year, as a valuable tool for parents to help children wind down after a busy day. Regularly scheduled programs within The Good Night Show (e.g. Dragon Tales™, Bob The Builder™, Thomas & Friends™) will continue to air in their designated time slots with new short-form content replacing Melanie’s segments. We are developing plans to launch a new season of The Good Night Show with a new host in late 2006."