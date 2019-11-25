PBS Premieres ‘Expedition With Steve Backshall’ Jan. 15

PBS debuts Expedition With Steve Backshall, a look at “unclimbed peaks, unexplored cave systems and uncharted landscapes,” according to PBS, Jan. 15. The network is on board for ten hour-long episodes. Six air weekly beginning in mid January and four more run in the spring.

“In Expedition With Steve Backshall, PBS gives a glimpse into some of the incredible parts of the world that have yet to be explored,” said Bill Margol, senior director, general audience programming & development for PBS. “The world is full of surprising discoveries and journeys to be made, and we hope to spark viewers’ curiosity and ignite their spirit of adventure.”

Backshall is a naturalist and an adventurer. The first episode sees him check out the Desert Canyon in Oman. PBS promises “undiscovered territory” in his adventures. “From free-diving in underground river systems and descending deep into the caves of the Maya underworld, to kayaking Himalayan whitewater and scaling unclimbed Arctic peaks, these expeditions push Backshall and his expert crew to the limit,” PBS adds.

Expedition With Steve Backshall is a True to Nature Production distributed by FremantleMedia International for PBS. Bill Margol is executive in charge for PBS. The series is executive produced by Wendy Darke. The show was commissioned by BBC and UKTV.

“There are still countless expeditions to be conquered and world discoveries to be made, and I am honored to have had the ability to be among the first to set foot in these incredible places,” said Backshall. “It is thrilling to not know what you will find next. That’s what exploration is all about.”