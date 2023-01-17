PBS’s Paula Kerger Talks New Congress and Its Impact on Funding: TCA

PASADENA, CALIF. — Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS, addressed the new Congress Monday and its potential effect on funding for the organization and its member stations.

"Our stations I think do an excellent job of making sure that legislators understand what the impact of that funding is for their stations," Kerger told a ballroom of reporters Monday during PBS's Television Critics Association press tour.

Some stations, particularly smaller ones, receive a significant amount of federal funding. Though PBS is forward funded to insulate it from politics, it has been a hot-button issue with some Republican legislators accusing PBS stations of being too liberal. Former President Donald Trump during his term even threatened to zero out the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the agency formed in the 1960s to distribute funds to PBS stations. (CPB's 2023 budget was approved in 2020.)

If that funding were to disappear or decline, Kerger said, "it would be an existential crisis."

"The federal appropriation for public broadcasting amounts to about $1.40 per person per year," she said. "It’s a really small amount of money that has a tremendous impact on communities."

Kerger also addressed the changing media landscape. She said they still reach a significant portion of their audience through broadcast. But as technology continues to evolve, she said they're looking at other ways they can help member stations.

"We are spending a lot of time really wrestling with all the various ways to connect to viewers," she said. "And so I wasn’t embellishing at the beginning when I said this is such a great time to be in media because I think the opportunities are huge. But the challenges are also significant."

”What we have been working on is really making sure that our content sits in a multitude of places, including some of the early emerging FAST channels,” she added.

Off broadcast, viewers can find PBS content on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the PBS app.

The longtime organization chief was asked about what PBS learned from COVID-19.

"I'll tell you what the biggest learning was: the number of kids who do not have access to broadband and that have been left behind," she said. "I think we are aware as a country that again not everyone has access."

Bridging the broadband gap is a big topic for the new Congress. President Biden's broadband billions will likely be the subject of GOP-led House oversight hearings.

Other news from the PBS executive session included: