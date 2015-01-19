PBS Orders American Scripted Series #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif.— PBS has given a green light to an original American drama series, the public broadcaster announced Monday at the TCA winter press tour. The broadcaster has given the series an initial six-episode order.

The untitled drama, set in a Civil War-era hospital, is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David Zabel and Lisa Quijano Wolfinger. The series is written by David W. Zucker, who created it with Wolfinger. It is produced by Sawbone Films, Scott Free Productions and Electric Entertainment.

The series is scheduled to premiere in winter 2016.

PBS also announced that it will co-produce 8-10 new nonfiction specials with the BBC and BBC Worldwide. The production deal will cover roughly 20 hours of programming.

The specials will be slotted independently into PBS’ schedule or as part of documentary series such as Nature, Great Performances and Nova.

Among the specials included in the deal will be Earth’s Natural Wonders, Super Nature: Flight Revealed and Waking Giants—all of which will air on BBC One in the U.K.