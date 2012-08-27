'PBS NewsHour' Scraps Monday Convention Coverage

With no convention to cover on Monday, PBS NewsHour pulled the plug on its three-hour primetime

coverage, planned for 8-11 p.m. Monday, instead starting earlier Tuesday.

According to the show, it will begin its coverage at 7 p.m.

on Tuesday -- that will include speeches by House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio)

and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, as well as TV personality Janine Turner (Northern Exposure) but after the roll

call for the nomination of VP, which is scheduled to end at 6:40 p.m.

But PBS is not confining its coverage to TV. It has 6

channels of live streamed coverage at www.pbs.org/newshour or www.ustream.tv/pbsnewshour.

That 7 p.m. is an hour earlier than planned, but NewsHour won't short viewers on the

other end, continuing through the close of business for the day, which is

estimated to be 11 p.m.