'PBS NewsHour' Scraps Monday Convention Coverage
With no convention to cover on Monday, PBS NewsHour pulled the plug on its three-hour primetime
coverage, planned for 8-11 p.m. Monday, instead starting earlier Tuesday.
According to the show, it will begin its coverage at 7 p.m.
on Tuesday -- that will include speeches by House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio)
and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, as well as TV personality Janine Turner (Northern Exposure) but after the roll
call for the nomination of VP, which is scheduled to end at 6:40 p.m.
But PBS is not confining its coverage to TV. It has 6
channels of live streamed coverage at www.pbs.org/newshour or www.ustream.tv/pbsnewshour.
That 7 p.m. is an hour earlier than planned, but NewsHour won't short viewers on the
other end, continuing through the close of business for the day, which is
estimated to be 11 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.