PBS' ‘NewsHour' Partners With GlobalPost

PBS' NewsHour will partner with Boston-based foreign affairs web site GlobalPost. The PBS broadcast, helmed by Jim Lehrer since co-anchor Robert MacNeil retired in 1995, will re-launch Dec. 7. The overhaul will include multiple rotating co-anchors including Gwen Ifill, Judy Woodruff and Jeffrey Brown while Lehrer's name will no longer be included in the show's title.

The GlobalPost partnership includes weekly video reports for the broadcast as well as the NewsHour web site. GlobalPost correspondents and executive editor Charles Sennott may also appear on the broadcast. Additionally, GlobalPost and the NewsHour may also co-produce topic-driven series.

GlobalPost, which boasts 70 correspondents in more than 50 countries, already has partnerships with CBS News and PBS' WorldFocus.

For GlobalPost, these syndication deals are significant to supporting its journalism. The web site also has multiple print partners including the New York Daily News, New Jersey's Star-Ledger, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, South China Morning Post, and Cambodia Daily.

"We are delighted with this new partnership with GlobalPost," said Linda Winslow, executive producer of the NewsHour in a statement.

"The NewsHour is committed to in-depth coverage of international news, yet we cannot to do it all ourselves. By tapping into GlobalPost's innovative reporting network, we can serve our audience well and extend our limited resources."