'PBS NewsHour' to Lay Off Staff in Restructuring

PBS NewsHour told its staff on Tuesday that it will

begin cutting jobs in July as part of a reorganization.





The layoffs, first

reported by TVNewser, will come mostly from the San Francisco and Denver

offices, which are being closed. Several "non-critical" jobs will

also be cut in Washington, D.C. NewsHour is also changing its technical

production process, in cooperation with D.C. station WETA, to streamline and

further digitize operations.





Patti Parson remains as managing producer.





PBS said the decision came after "more than

a year" of review.