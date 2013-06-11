'PBS NewsHour' to Lay Off Staff in Restructuring
PBS NewsHour told its staff on Tuesday that it will
begin cutting jobs in July as part of a reorganization.
The layoffs, first
reported by TVNewser, will come mostly from the San Francisco and Denver
offices, which are being closed. Several "non-critical" jobs will
also be cut in Washington, D.C. NewsHour is also changing its technical
production process, in cooperation with D.C. station WETA, to streamline and
further digitize operations.
Patti Parson remains as managing producer.
PBS said the decision came after "more than
a year" of review.
