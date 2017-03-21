PBS Names Sara Schapiro VP of Education

PBS has named Sara Schapiro its VP of education. She will lead PBS’ efforts to deepen partnerships across the education sector by engaging directly with educator communities and launching new initiatives that empower and support students, educators, parents and member stations.

She will report to Lesli Rotenberg, senior VP and general manager, children’s media and education.

“PBS is dedicated to using the power of media to help set our nation’s students on a path to success and lifelong learning,” said Rotenberg. “We are thrilled to have Sara bring her talents to our team as we build on PBS’ leadership in education, leveraging our trusted, research-based content and partnering with our member stations and other like-minded organizations to spark learning across America.”

Schapiro will pursue opportunities to expand PBS’ educational impact through PBS LearningMedia, a digital platform of classroom-ready PBS resources aligned to curriculum standards and through PBS Digital Innovators, a community of Pre K-12 educators who are thought leaders and classroom change-makers, among other initiatives.

“I am excited to support and inspire powerful teaching and learning for every student by partnering with PBS stations and educators around the country, and by expanding access to PBS’ proven educational content through partnerships that enable us to serve as a trusted ally to even more teachers and students,” said Schapiro.

Schapiro had helped found Digital Promise, an independent, bipartisan nonprofit whose mission is to spur innovation and improve all Americans’ opportunity to learn. Schapiro launched and led Digital Promise’s flagship initiative, the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of public school districts that fosters collaboration among educators, entrepreneurs, researchers and thought partners.

Prior to Digital Promise, Schapiro worked for the New York City Department of Education, Chicago Public Schools, the New Jersey Department of Education and Pearson on pioneering teaching and learning projects, educational technology initiatives and teacher and student engagement efforts.