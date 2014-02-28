PBS Names Rubenstein as Digital GM

PBS has named Ira Rubenstein as general manager for PBS Digital.

Rubenstein will lead all digital content and service efforts for PBS and its member stations. He will report to PBS COO Michael Jones and serve as a member of PBS’ senior leadership team. He starts March 24.

“PBS has a long-standing commitment to connecting viewers with content that makes an impact. The rapid growth and prevalence of digital technology offers PBS and local member stations a great opportunity to further connect with our audience,” said Paula Kerger, president & CEO of PBS. “With his proven track record in leading and growing innovative digital services, Mr. Rubenstein’s expertise will be invaluable to PBS and our digital team as we continue our mission of reaching all Americans with content of consequence.”

Rubenstein was most recently CEO and board member for mobile media company MeeMee Media. Prior to that, he was executive VP of digital marketing for 20th Century Fox.