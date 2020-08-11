PBS Names Marketing Head for Streaming Services

Tonya Harley has been named VP of marketing for PBS Distribution, which is the direct-to-consumer video and product arm of the Public Broadcasting Service.



She will oversee marketing for four video streaming channels, PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids PBS Living and PBS Documentaries, as well as content on subscription video-on-demand (DTC-SVOD), transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) licensing, and physical products on DVD and Blu-ray.



Then there is theatrical releasing, non-theatrical, educational, inflight, and international licensing businesses.



Harley comes from DCD Travel, where she headed up its hotel marketing team.



“Tonya is an Emmy-award winning marketing professional with a proven track record of successfully delivering results for clients that exceed expectations,” said PBS Distribution co-president Andrea Downing of the new hire. “She brings keen analytical skills and experience across a wide range of industries, and her ability to create targeted and efficient media plans to drive acquisition across broadcast and digital platforms will support our key primary initiatives perfectly.”