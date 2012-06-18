PBS Nabs 13 Daytime Creative Arts Emmys

PBS was again the big victory at Saturday's Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, grabbing 13 trophies.

The network was paced by Sesame Street, which took home seven awards, including Outstanding Pre-School Children's Series, Outstanding Directing in a Children's Series, Outstanding Writing in a Children's Series, as well as a slew of technical awards. The Electric Company also nabbed a few trophies, including Outstanding Children's Series, which it shared with the syndicated Jack Hanna's Into the Wild.

Nickelodeon won in ten categories, including Costume Design, Directing (animated) and Music Direction/Composition. Entertainment Studio's Cars.tv won for Outstanding Lifestyle Program. NBC's Today took home a directing award.

Click here to view the full list of winners.