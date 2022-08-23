PBS Looks to Ramp Up Streaming Presence

PBS has tapped a Big Tech exec to help steer content toward streaming and other new media platforms.

Leili Boroumand, formerly senior business development executive with Amazon, will be the public broadcaster’s VP of business development. She is charged with expanding the noncom net’s digital footprint, as well as content from 24/7 channel PBS Kids , across multiple platforms.

PBS said that charter includes getting distribution deals with YouTube TV and DirecTV as well as expanding its app-directed access on Chromecast, Apple TV, Samsung and other platforms. That will involve leveraging iconic content through third-party monetization and sponsorship, according to PBS.

Before joining Amazon, Boroumand headed up third-party distribution at The Washington Post, including its partnerships with Apple News and Facebook.

Her extensive resume also includes stints with other iconic online players including Groupon and AOL. ▪️