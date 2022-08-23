PBS Looks to Ramp Up Streaming Presence
By John Eggerton published
Amazon exec Leili Boroumand will look to expand platform
PBS has tapped a Big Tech exec to help steer content toward streaming and other new media platforms.
Leili Boroumand, formerly senior business development executive with Amazon, will be the public broadcaster’s VP of business development. She is charged with expanding the noncom net’s digital footprint, as well as content from 24/7 channel PBS Kids, across multiple platforms.
PBS said that charter includes getting distribution deals with YouTube TV and DirecTV as well as expanding its app-directed access on Chromecast, Apple TV, Samsung and other platforms. That will involve leveraging iconic content through third-party monetization and sponsorship, according to PBS.
Before joining Amazon, Boroumand headed up third-party distribution at The Washington Post, including its partnerships with Apple News and Facebook.
Her extensive resume also includes stints with other iconic online players including Groupon and AOL. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.