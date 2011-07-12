PBS Looks at Primetime Hits

PBS will debut a four-part documentary series in October

looking at TV hits and the people who made them.

America in Primetime

will air Sundays at 8-9 p.m. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 20. and look at shows it

says are part of an "this iconic American art form, which has both

reflected and shaped our national character." The series is produced

by WETA TV Washington, one of PBS's chief programming partners, in association

with the Documentary Group and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The series will look at the shows broken out by

genre--the man of the house (from The

Cosby Show and Andy Griffith to The Sopranos), the independent woman (Murphy Brown, Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

Good Wife, Grey's Anatomy), the

misfit (The Office, Beavis & Butthead, Larry Sanders) and the crusader (M*A*S*H, Dexter, House, The Shield).

The series features more than 100 interviews with

creators, writers and actors.