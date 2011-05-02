PBS Lines Up Bin Laden Coverage

Key PBS news programs

will devote major resources to the bin Laden story, according to a spokesperson

for PBS NewsHour.

Jim Lehrer and

Gwen Ifill will anchor a special edition of PBS NewsHour Monday

night (May 2), which unlike the broadcast network newscasts will not have

to expand

to provide an hour of evening news devoted to the topic.

That coverage will

include a report from correspondent Saima Mohsin from the

Abbottaband, the town outside Islamabad in Pakistan where bin Laden was killer.

The show's web site will include a live blog with updates and analysis, videos,

photos and react.

Tuesday's Frontline will

present insider views from an Afghan journalist with access to a band

of militants and a report from correspondents Stephen Grey and Martin

Smith from Pakistan about a CIA private army launching raids against

al-Qaeda and the Taliban. They also claim evidence of support for elements of

the Taliban inside Pakistan.

NOVA will take a look at

the DNA evidence and how they were able to identify bin Laden so quickly.

Meanwhile, Charlie Rose will talk about coverage with journalists

including Brian Ross of ABC News, Dexter Filkins of the New York Times,

David Ignatius of the Washington Post, and others. Tavis Smiley will talk

about the story with investigative journalist Jeremy Schall of The Nation.