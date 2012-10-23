PBS Leads September Ratings With Kids 2-5

Continuing ratings struggles at Nickelodeon opened the door for PBS and Disney Channel to snag more spots in the top 10 programs among kids 2-5 in September, according to Nielsen NPower national program ratings for the month.



Last month, PBS held six of the top 10 programs, Disney Channel had three and Nickelodeon had two. In September 2011, Nickelodeon held five of the top 10 shows while PBS had four and Disney Channel had one.



Two of the top 10 preschool programs in September of this year were new shows -- PBS' Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, which premiered in September, and Disney's Doc McStuffins, which launched in March.



It was PBS' strongest ratings with kids 2-5 in 10 years, with the public broadcaster owning the top six spots for Curious George, Thomas & Friends, Cat in the Hat, Super Why!, Daniel Tiger's and Dinosaur Train.



In addition to Doc (#7), Disney programs Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse tied Nickelodeon's SpongeBobAtlantis Pantis and Max and Ruby at #8 and #10 in September, respectively.