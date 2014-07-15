PBS Leads News & Doc Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 35th News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday, and for the first time since 2010 CBS wasn’t the most-nominated network.

Public broadcaster PBS topped CBS with 43 nominations compared to CBS’ 42, ending a three-year run for CBS.

PBS was paced by Frontline, which earned 11 nominations and documentary series Independent Lens, which garnered 10 nods. POV drew 6 and NewsHour notched 4 nominations.

CBS’ 60 Minutes was again the most-nominated program with 27; 48 Hours, CBS Evening News and CBS Sunday Morning all drew three nominations.

Far behind PBS and CBS was ABC with 19 nominations, led by Nightline’s 10 nominations. Veteran newsmagazine 20/20 drew five nods.

HBO received 15 nominations, with all of those going to its HBO Documentary Films series to be the second-most nominated program. NBC was right behind with 13 nominations, with shows featuring Brian Williams making up for seven of those: four for Nightly News and three for the now-canceled Rock Center.

The will be presented Tuesday, September 30 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Center.

