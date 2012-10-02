PBS Leads News and Documentary Emmy Winners
PBS led the winners at the 33rd Annual News and
Documentary Emmy Awards Monday night, taking home nine statues at the ceremony
in New York City presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and
Sciences.
Its P.O.V. received five Emmys, Frontline won two awards for reports on Syria and Cairo and Independent Lens and Nature each took home a statue.
ABC and CBS led the network news divisions with seven Emmys
each. ABC's 20/20 and Nightline had two wins apiece, while reports
"Gadhafi Speaks," "Crisis in Libya" and an investigative report on the collapse
of the Solyndra green energy company each took an award.
CBS' 60 Minutes was honored with five awards for its stories "Gospel for Teens," "Hard Times Generation
- Families in Cars" and "The Next Housing Shock." 48 Hours also received an Emmy as did the CBS Evening News for the report "Gunwalker: Fast and Furious."
NBC won three awards for the Dateline piece "Rescue in the Mountains," lighting and set design
for its Education Nation event and for Bob Costas' interview with Jerry
Sandusky on Rock Center with Brian
Williams.
CNN received two awards, honored for the AC360 special on bullying and breaking
news coverage of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak stepping down.
