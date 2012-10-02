PBS Leads News and Documentary Emmy Winners

PBS led the winners at the 33rd Annual News and

Documentary Emmy Awards Monday night, taking home nine statues at the ceremony

in New York City presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and

Sciences.

Its P.O.V. received five Emmys, Frontline won two awards for reports on Syria and Cairo and Independent Lens and Nature each took home a statue.

ABC and CBS led the network news divisions with seven Emmys

each. ABC's 20/20 and Nightline had two wins apiece, while reports

"Gadhafi Speaks," "Crisis in Libya" and an investigative report on the collapse

of the Solyndra green energy company each took an award.

CBS' 60 Minutes was honored with five awards for its stories "Gospel for Teens," "Hard Times Generation

- Families in Cars" and "The Next Housing Shock." 48 Hours also received an Emmy as did the CBS Evening News for the report "Gunwalker: Fast and Furious."

NBC won three awards for the Dateline piece "Rescue in the Mountains," lighting and set design

for its Education Nation event and for Bob Costas' interview with Jerry

Sandusky on Rock Center with Brian

Williams.

CNN received two awards, honored for the AC360 special on bullying and breaking

news coverage of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak stepping down.

The full list of winners can be found here.