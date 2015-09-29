PBS Leads News and Doc Emmys

CNN founder Ted Turner received the Lifetime Achievement Award and a host of news outlets, particularly PBS, were feeling the love from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Monday night in New York as the national news and documentary Emmy statuettes were handed out.

“There is no man that has made a bigger or more long-lasting impact on the world of television news than Ted Turner,” said NATAS president Bob Mauro of the award. “His vision, leadership and flawless execution and launch of CNN was and is unparalleled in our industry.”

PBS led the way with 17 awards, followed by CBS with nine, NBC with four, Univision with three and the New York Times with two.

ABC got one award, as did CNN, HBO, MSNBC, Netflix, Telemundo, National Geographic Wild, Investigation Discovery, The Guardian U.S./Texas Observer, and interactive documentary site {THE AND}.

Regional reporting awards went to Tribune's KFOR-TV Oklahoma City for severe weather coverage and NBC station KNTV-TV San Francisco for investigative report "Sysco's Dirty Secret: Hidden Food Sheds Across North America."

"Living in Oklahoma, our weather is tough but our people are tougher," said KFOR Wes Milbourn of the award. "The Moore tornado was devastating, but we know that our severe weather coverage saved lives that day. Our team did everything possible to alert viewers to the danger. We are honored to accept this Emmy award and we would like to dedicate this to the people of Moore." It is the third national Emmy for KFOR.

PBS' haul was spread out over a half dozen shows with Frontline leading the way with six, followed by Nature with four.

Most of CBS' awards (six) went to the much-decorated 60 Minutes (133 awards if you count a founders award to the staff and a lifetime achievement award for creator Don Hewitt). NBC's four were for Nightly News, a joint Nightly News/Today story, and specials.

ABC's one win was for Nightline and also much-decorated investigative reporter Brian Ross' Herbalife story. His investigative unit has won 13 Emmys, according to ABC.

CNN's Emmy came for CNN Films' Dinosaur 13. Netflix's win came for Mission Blue, a documentary about environmentalist Sylvia Earle.

Fox does not submit entries, having concluded yaers ago that the awards were biased against them.

To check out all the winners, click here.