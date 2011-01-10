PBS Launches Free App for iPhone and iPod Touch

PBS has launched two new apps, the PBS App for iPhone and iPod touch and the PBS Antiques Roadshow Game App for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

In October, PBS launched the app for the iPad tablet. The most recent launches mean that the PBS is now providing more than 300 hours of video programming, including many full-length episodes for free to users on all three Apple devices.

The Antiques Roadshow App, which lets players virtually collect, appraise and bid on real antiques, is priced at $2.99.

"With a huge library from nearly 360 member stations and 1,500 public media producers, PBS is delivering a rich on-demand experience and is now one of the first broadcasters to bring full-length video to the iPhone," said Jason Seiken, senior vice president of PBS Interactive, Product Development and Innovation in a statement. "There has been increasing demand for our content on other platforms - the PBS video player averages 22 minutes viewing time per program among audiences 18+ and ranks 19th among video sites, with more than 104 million streams. In addition, PBSKIDS.org is the #1 children's video site in streams and unique users, according to comScore."

The PBS App includes full-length programming from Frontline, PBS NewsHour, and others, as well as scheduling details, previews, and a tune-in reminder calendar that can be synced with iCal. The app was developed by PBS and Bottle Rocket Apps.