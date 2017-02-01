PBS Kids Lines Up ‘Dinosaur Train’ Special

Jim Henson Company’s Dinosaur Train premieres the one-hour special “What’s at the Center of the Earth?” Feb. 20. The special shows off the Dinosaur Drill Train, which offers viewers “a front row seat as they dig deep underground on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure below the Earth’s surface,” according to PBS Kids, unearthing fossils, troglobites, rivers of lava and other interesting finds.

Craig Bartlett created Dinosaur Train, which premiered in 2009 and targets kids 3-6.

“With this new special, we are excited to give families another opportunity to engage with their favorite characters and learn about nature and science,” said Lesli Rotenberg, senior VP and general manager, children’s media and education, PBS. “By delivering educational programming through our member stations and their newly launched PBS Kids 24/7 channel and live stream, we look forward to continuing to serve America’s children anytime and anywhere.”

“What’s at the Center of the Earth?” will repeat throughout February on PBS stations and the PBS Kids 24/7 channel and live stream, which launched in mid-January.

The series is executive produced by Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford for The Jim Henson Company. Bartlett is also an executive producer. Sparky Animation co-produces.