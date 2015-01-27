PBS Kids Launches YouTube Channel

PBS Kids announced Tuesday that it has launched a YouTube channel. The channel, which debuted Tuesday, is geared toward children 2-8 and their parents.

Clips from series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Wild Kratts, Arthur, Martha Speaks, WordGirl and Odd Squad will be featured along with full episodes of original webseries. The channel will be updated weekly with new content.

In touting the YouTube launch, PBS Kids cited an October, 2013 study by Common Sense Media that found that the percentage of children under the age of eight who used a mobile device had grown from 38% in 2011 to 72%.