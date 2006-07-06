PBS Kids Go! a No Go

Citing financial constraints, PBS has pulled the plug on its much balyhooed October launch of a digital kids channel, PBS Kids Go!, saying it is rethinking the strategy of a linear channel targeted to elementary school kids.

"An insufficient number of stations are in a position to financially sustain the service," PBS said in a brief statement.

Other options for expansion into the elementary school area in the near future--the next several months--could be a VOD service or other new media delivery, though it also said a channel is not off the table at some future date.

PBS will continue to program its PBS Kids Go! two-hour afternoon block and add programming to pbskidsgo.org.

Only three months ago, PBS announced the October launch of a channel that was expected to have wide cable carriage out of the gate thanks to a digital carriage deal between noncoms and major cable operators.