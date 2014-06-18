PBS Kids to Add Half-Hour Afternoon 'Sesame Street'

PBS Kids will add an additional half-hour episode of Sesame Street on weekday afternoons beginning Sept. 1. Select half-hour episodes will also be available for free through online portal pbskids.org/video and through the PBS Kids video app and Roku channel.

The new half-hour will air in addition to the traditional hour-long episodes that air weekday mornings on PBS stations.

“With this new half-hour program, we are excited to build on Sesame Street’s 45-year legacy on PBS with a format that will make the series more accessible on mobile devices, where PBS Kids’ reach is growing exponentially,” said Lesli Rotenberg, general manager, children’s programming, PBS.

Sesame Street debuted on PBS in 1969. It is produced by Sesame Workshop.