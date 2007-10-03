PBS Hires Diversity Executive
PBS tapped Haydee Rodriguez for the newly created and temporary post of director of its PBS Diversity Initiative.
It is a one-year posting for Rodriguez, who comes to public broadcasting from the Maryland Governor's Commission on Hispanic Affairs, where she is executive director.
She will be charged with drawing up a plan for encouraging diversity throughout public TV. Implementing the plan will be up to the PBS board of directors’ diversity task force, which is already overseeing a minority management-development program.
