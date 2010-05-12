PBS, 'General Hospital' Lead Daytime Emmy Noms

Related: Daytime Emmys Head Back to CBS

PBS, ABC and CBS led the nominations for the 37th Daytime Emmy Awards, announced May 12 on CBS' The Early Show. PBS garnered 53 nods, ABC received 51 and CBS snagged 45. ABC's General Hospital garnered the most for an individual program, with 18.

CBS' The Young & the Restless received 16 nominations, PBS' Sesame Street received 14 and CBS' As the World Turns tied with ABC's One Life to Live at 13 nods.

Among talk shows, Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show dominated with eight nominations, followed by ABC's The View, with five.

The 37th Daytime Emmys will be presented live from Las Vegas, June 27 on CBS. Agnes Nixon, creator of All My Children and One Life to Live, will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

For the complete list of nominations, visit www.daytimeemmys.tv.