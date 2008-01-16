PBS Expands YouTube Presence

PBS is expanding its program postings on YouTube, including a lot more of them, longer clips, more off-PBS clips from shows before they even get on PBS and more Web-only content.

PBS spokesman Kevin Dando said YouTube will ramp up its promotion of the content on the PBS-branded YouTube channel given that expanded presence, adding that the service is looking to help drive more water-cooler talk and tune-in to the shows.

YouTube advised PBS that surfers are spending more time on the service, and with longer videos. So PBS' traditional 3-5-minute clips will now be supplemented by 10-, 15- or 20-minute clips from shows like Frontline, Nature and Bill Moyers' Journal.

The network will also send an e-mail to bloggers about the clips, hoping that they will embed them in their sites, talk about them and help drive more traffic to the shows. But it is also about reaching the community with programming online, Dando said, not just trying to send them to the TV set.