PBS Draws 7.9M Viewers for 'Downton Abbey' Season Three Premiere

PBS' Downton Abbey drew 7.9 million viewers for its

third season premiere Sunday, a 32% bump from where the popular period drama

left off last year (5.4 million for its Feb. 19, 2012 finale).

The 9 p.m. premiere also recorded a 5.1 HH rating,

quadrupling the average PBS primetime rating and nearly doubling its second

season ratings.

The highest local-market ratings were at stations

KCTS-Seattle (9.6 rating, 17 share), WGBH-Boston (8.8/14), KLRU-Austin (8.1/13)

and WNET-New York (8.0/12).