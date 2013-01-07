PBS Draws 7.9M Viewers for 'Downton Abbey' Season Three Premiere
PBS' Downton Abbey drew 7.9 million viewers for its
third season premiere Sunday, a 32% bump from where the popular period drama
left off last year (5.4 million for its Feb. 19, 2012 finale).
The 9 p.m. premiere also recorded a 5.1 HH rating,
quadrupling the average PBS primetime rating and nearly doubling its second
season ratings.
The highest local-market ratings were at stations
KCTS-Seattle (9.6 rating, 17 share), WGBH-Boston (8.8/14), KLRU-Austin (8.1/13)
and WNET-New York (8.0/12).
