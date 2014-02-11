PBS' 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood' Gets Second Season

The Fred Rogers Company announced Tuesday that it will produce a second season of animated series Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood for PBS Kids. The first of the 25 new episodes will premiere later this year.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is the first original series from the Fred Rogers Company since Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

"Since its debut on PBS Kids in September 2012, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood has been a great success and season-to-date it has been one of our top three shows with moms every month," said Lesli Rotenberg, general manager, children's programming, PBS. "We look forward to continuing to give families strategies to help their kids learn and grow with more episodes, digital games and apps from this family favorite."

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is co-executive produced by creator Angela Santomero of Out of the Blue Enterprises, with Kevin Morrison of The Fred Rogers Company and Vince Commisso of 9 Story Entertainment.