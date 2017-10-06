PBS, CBS Top Emmy News & Documentary Awards

PBS was the big winner at the 38thAnnual News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony, held Thursday night in New York.

PBS won 12 Emmys, followed by CBS with nine Emmys wins, according to The National Academy of Television Arts And Sciences. ABC and HBO tied with five awards, followed by CNN and Univision, which each won three awards.

TV anchor Charles Osgood was honored for his almost 50 years in radio and television, including his many years hosting CBS Sunday Morning. The lifetime achievement award was presented by former president of NBC News, former Washington Bureau Chief for CBS News, and past chairman of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, Bill Small.



