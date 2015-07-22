PBS, CBS Lead News & Documentary Emmy Nominations

PBS led all networks with 57 nominations for the 36th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.

CBS followed with 44 nominations for second.

Further back were ABC with 17, NBC with 14 and CNN and HBO with 10 each.

The top 10 was rounded out by The New York Times and Univision with eight nominations, Telemundo with six and Netflix with five.

CBS’ 60 Minutes was the big program winner with 29 nominations. PBS’ documentary series POV followed with 13 nominations.

KNTV-TV led regional nominees with two. Other regional nominees were KFOR-TV, KGTV-TV, KING-TV, KUSA-TV, KXAS-TV, WCBS-TV, WPIX-TV AND WVUE-TV/NOLA.com with one each.

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 28 at the Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York.

A full list of nominees can be found here.