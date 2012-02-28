PBS, AOL Partner on Women's Movement Documentary Project

New York -- AOL and PBS on Tuesday launched "Makers: Women

Who Make America," a digital video and broadcast initiative to showcase a

collection of stories from women who helped shape the women's movement in the

United States.

The multi-platform Makers project profiles famous women like

Sandra Day O'Connor, Barbara Walters and Billie Jean King as well as unknown

females who have sparked change and paved the way for women who followed in

their field.

Makers: Women Who Make

America will air as a three-hour documentary on PBS in 2013 with

first-person accounts from the 100 women selected for the project. PBS will

also work with its stations to create local initiatives around the project.

In an effort to not leave footage on the cutting room floor,

the AOL-developed Makers.com, launched Tuesday, features original video archive

content from the project edited by the filmmakers. PBS will have its own

companion site at pbs.org/makers.

At a launch event for Makers here Tuesday afternoon, Paula

Kerger, president and CEO of PBS spoke of seeing few role models on television

as a young girl growing up in Baltimore, which was part of her reason for

wanting to be involved in Makers.

"Because of this project, the next generation of women will

see inspirational women on their screen," she said. "We hope to bring the story

of women in America to every American."