PBS Announces Spring Programming Lineup

PBS has announced four new documentaries and the return of scripted series, Call the Midwife that will premiere this spring. The documentaries look at issues such as housing projects, cancer treatments in Cuba and mental health.

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story looks into issues of poverty and race. Residents of the Atlanta based housing project will discuss their stories. The documentary was filmed by Sarah Burns and David McMahon. It premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m.

NOVA: Cuba's Cancer Hope shows how Cuba has grown and improved the medical industry. Doctors have developed vaccines for lung cancer that doctors from the U.S. are traveling for. The documentary premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m.

The Gene: An Intimate History is based on research by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee and his studies of genes and how they impact disease and behavior. It was filmed by Chris Durrance and Jack Youngelson and will premiere Tuesday, April 7 and 14 at 8 p.m.

Bedlam talks about mental health issues such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Kenneth Rosenberg, psychiatrist and filmmaker visits hospitals, homeless camps and jails to look at these issues. Bedlam premieres Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m.

Season nine of Call the Midwife is slated for eight episodes. It premieres Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. and the season finale will be May 17. The season looks at the midwives of the Nonnatus House as they face challenges of diseases, love, loss and doubt.