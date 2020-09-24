PBS and PBS NewsHour Announce New Series 'Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan'

A new three part series from PBS, Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan premieres on Monday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The interview series features New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan and is based on Corrigan's most recent novel, Tell Me More.

Kelly Corrigan with Bryan Stevenson, James Corden and Jennifer Garner (Image credit: PBS)

Corrigan's guests include public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson on Oct. 5; TV show host James Corden on Oct. 12; and actress Jennifer Garner wrapping up the series on Oct. 19. Stevenson discusses how "the truth can lead to racial reconciliation." Corden explains why he feels America is in her "teenage years" and Garner talks about how she inspires others to follow their true passions.

“In this era of COVID-19, we all have been forced to think hard about what is most important in our lives,” said James Blue, executive-in-charge of PBS NewsHour’s special programming. “Kelly Corrigan brings compassion to everything she does, and I can think of no one better to engage with her various guests on their foundational values. While social distancing is the order of the day, this program will illustrate our common need for connection.”

“What I most look forward to exploring in Tell Me More is the deep, undeniable connection we share with one another, which is not always as apparent and palpable as it could be,” said Corrigan. “With more empathy and less judgment, we’re bound to be better versions of ourselves, individually and collectively.”