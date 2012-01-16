Pay Cable Dominates Golden Globes TV Winners

The premium cable networks dominated the TV winners at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with HBO, Starz and Showtime grabbing multiple wins during the telecast.

HBO took home three statues, with Enlightened star Laura Dern winning for best actress in a TV series comedy or musical, Kate Winslet, star of Mildred Pierce, taking the award for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie, and Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage getting the nod for best supporting actor in a TV series, miniseries or TV movie.

Kelsey Grammer won for best actor in a TV series drama for his role in Starz's Boss and Showtime was honored twice for thriller Homeland, which won for best TV series drama and best actress for star Claire Danes, and for best actor in a TV series comedy or musical for Episodes' Matt LeBlanc

Broadcast's lone honorees were PBS' Downton Abbey, which won for best miniseries or TV movie, and ABC's Modern Family, which again took the award for best TV series comedy or musical.

Also honored was Idris Elba who won best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for BBC America's Luther and American Horror Story's Jessica Lange took the statue for best supporting actress in a TV series, miniseries or TV movie.