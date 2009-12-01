Paula Zahn Re-Ups With Investigation Discovery

Discovery has ordered a second season of On The Case with Paula Zahn, the newsmagazine hosted by the former CNN anchor. Only six episodes into its first season, the series has become the highest rated in network history, averaging 402,000 total viewers.

"After the premieres of only half of the original thirteen episodes of On The Case with Paula Zahn, it is apparent that ID's audience is flocking to the fascinating stories and gripping interviews that Paula and the stellar production team Scott Sternberg and Scott Weinberger have secured," said Henry Schleiff, president and general manager of Investigation Discovery, announcing the pickup. "I could not be more thrilled to greenlight another season of this brand-defining series for ID and expect further triumphs for On The Case as premieres continue through the summer of 2010."

Zahn signed a development deal with Investigation Discovery in January 2009; On The Case was the first project to come out of it.