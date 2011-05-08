Paula Abdul Rounds Out 'X Factor' Judges Table

Fox confirmed Sunday that Paula Abdul will serve as the fourth judge on The X Factor, joining Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid and Cheryl Cole on the singing competition series premiering this fall on the network.

Abdul was a judge alongside Cowell for eight seasons on American Idol, and he had expressed desire to bring her back as a judge for his U.S. version of X Factor.

"This show would never have been the same without Paula and I can't believe I am

saying this -- I have missed her a lot, and I am thrilled she's on the show," said Cowell in a statement.

"I

am excited beyond words to be a part of The X Factor. I couldn't be

happier to bring my love for cultivating talent and performance to such a

wildly anticipated show," added Abdul. "I'm

looking forward to being back with the Fox/FremantleMedia family and

know that it will be an extraordinary journey -- we're going to have a

blast. I'm also delighted and grateful to be sitting next to Simon

again...but you might want to check back with me

in a week or two!"

Nicole Scherzinger and Steve Jones were announced Saturday as hosts of the series.