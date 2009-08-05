Paula Abdul Leaving 'American Idol'

Paula Abdul indicated she will not return to American Idol after eight seasons with the show, she announced on her Twitter feed late Tuesday tonight.

Details were still emerging on this latest impasse in talks with Abdul, who had been involved with some rather public contract negotiations with Fox. Judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson were already locked in for season nine, while Kara DioGuardi reupped for her second season on the Idol panel earlier this week.

Click here to read the full story at Variety.com