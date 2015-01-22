Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo Join ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as Judges

Former American Idol judge and singer Paula Abdul and singer and dancer Jason Derulo are set to join Nigel Lythgoe as judges for season 12 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat Deeley returns as host of the dance competition, which will pit stage dancers against street dancers for the season.

“With the new and exciting format comes a new and exciting panel of judges,” said Lythgoe, who also executive produces. “I’m delighted that Paula Abdul and Jason Derulo will be joining me at the judges’ table this season on So You Think You Can Dance. Paula is an incredible artist and she brings the perfect combination of expertise and heart to the panel. Jason’s insight, humor and creativity will add a new perspective to the panel that we haven’t had before.”

The series returns to Fox in summer, 2015.