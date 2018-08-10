Paul Rudd to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Living With Yourself’

Paul Rudd will star in the Netflix comedy Living With Yourself, playing a man struggling with his life who undergoes treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version. That tells him his own worst enemy is himself, said Netflix, which calls the show a “fresh and inventive philosophical comedy."

Rudd will play a dual role.

Rudd’s film credits include Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, Anchorman, This is 40 and Clueless.

Netflix is on board for eight episodes.

The creator, showrunner and executive producer is Timothy Greenberg. Other executive producers are Rudd, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media and Jeff Blitz.

Netflix did not reveal a premiere date or other cast members on Living With Yourself.