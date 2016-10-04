Paul Buccieri Promoted to Oversee A+E Studios, Networks Portfolio Group

A day after Bob DeBitetto left his post as head of A+E Studios, Paul Buccieri was upped to president of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group.

Buccieri will continue to report to Nancy Dubuc, president & CEO of A+E Networks.

“The growth of A+E Studios is a major priority for us as content ownership and capabilities are vital for our future growth,” said Dubuc. “With his wealth of experience successfully running ITV and the extraordinary business acumen he has displayed during his tenure at A+E, I am confident Paul will lead the team to new heights and drive strong results.”

In the role, Buccieri will oversee A+E Studios, all business aspects of the portfolio of networks—including A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and LMN—and leveraging brand synergy of those networks.

Prior to working at A+E Networks, Buccieri was chairman of ITV Studios U.S. Group & ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Before that, Buccieri served as president of programming, production and development for Fox Twentieth Television.