Patti Miller to Head Public Policy at Sesame

Sesame Workshop has named Patti Miller VP of public policy.

Miller has been VP of Children Now, the California-based kids advocacy group that has pushed the FCC and broadcasters for more educational children's programming, with PBS in general and Sesame Street a frequent model for how broadcasting can teach and entertain.

Miller will be based in New York for Workshop and promote its outreach programs on the state and federal levels with Aura Kenny Dunn, assistant VP, government relations, and Tracy Garrett, director of public policy.

Miller is already a member of the PBS Kids Advisory Board.