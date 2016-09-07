Patrick Moran Upped to ABC Studios President

Patrick Moran, executive VP of ABC Studios, has been named president of that studio. He will continue to report to Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney-ABC Television Group.

“ABC Studios produces hundreds of hours of the highest quality original programming distributed across networks, streaming services and around the world,” said Sherwood. “Under Patrick’s leadership, ABC Studios has grown as a beacon of creativity and excellence, developing award-winning and captivating content with loyal audiences everywhere. As the demand for great content increases and viewer behavior evolves, Patrick’s savvy as a creative and business leader will help drive ABC Studios to even greater heights.”

In the 2016-2017 season, ABC Studios has 28 series on the air and in production on broadcast, cable and streaming services. Moran’s slate at ABC includes How to Get Away with Murder, Black-ish and American Crime. He and his team have recruited talent such as John Ridley and Kenya Barris to ABC Studios, while overseeing development deals with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Mandeville Television and other prominent creative talent.

In 2013, Moran launched ABC Signature, the studio’s boutique division focused on cable and streaming outlets.

He joined ABC Studios as senior VP of drama development and was quickly promoted to senior VP/head of creative development.

“I am so proud to be a part of ABC Studios and to work with a truly amazing team of dedicated and talented individuals who share my passion for television,” said Moran. “I’m honored that Ben has given me this vote of confidence and look forward to continuing to bring together amazing stories, creative talent and high-quality production in order to build ABC Studios into the world’s preeminent supplier of premium content.”