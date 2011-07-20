Pat Burkey Named EP of ‘NBC Nightly News'

Longtime NBC News producer Pat Burkey has been named

executive producer of NBC Nightly News

with Brian Williams, the network said Wednesday.

He replaces Bob Epstein, who on Tuesday moved over to theSpecials unit where he'll serve as VP under Mark Lukasiewicz.

In his new role, Burkey will oversee the top-ranked evening

newscast. He was most recently executive producer of the weekend editions of Nightly News and Today, positions he held since 2006 and 2009, respectively.

"Pat Burkey has played a pivotal role at NBC News for

years," said NBC News president Steve Capus in a statement. "His diligent and

dynamic work propelled weekend Today

and weekend Nightly into phenomenal

successes, and I know his return to NBC

Nightly News will not only continue the broadcast's reign at number one,

but will take it to new heights."

Burkey first joined NBC News in 1995 where he was involved

in the launch of MSNBC and worked with Williams previously as a producer on his

primetime cable program The News with

Brian Williams.