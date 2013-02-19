Participant Names Programming Exec for New Channel
Craig Parks has been named senior VP, digital and live
programming, for Participant's new, as-yet-unnamed millennial-targeted cable TV
network.
Parks will oversee digital content, interstitials and
branded content, as well as multiplatform programming for TakePart.com and its
YouTube channel TakePart TV.
The network is targeted for a summer 2013 launch.
"I am excited join the Participant team and look forward to
building on the company's legacy of inspiring social change," he said, "especially
among the millennials who are the most plugged-in generation ever."
Parks comes from IFC where he had been senior VP, digital media
and alternative content. His resume also includes stints at IFC parent AMC, ABC
Family, MTV and VH1.
He is an alumnus of CTA's executive management program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.