Participant Names Programming Exec for New Channel

Craig Parks has been named senior VP, digital and live

programming, for Participant's new, as-yet-unnamed millennial-targeted cable TV

network.

Parks will oversee digital content, interstitials and

branded content, as well as multiplatform programming for TakePart.com and its

YouTube channel TakePart TV.

The network is targeted for a summer 2013 launch.

"I am excited join the Participant team and look forward to

building on the company's legacy of inspiring social change," he said, "especially

among the millennials who are the most plugged-in generation ever."

Parks comes from IFC where he had been senior VP, digital media

and alternative content. His resume also includes stints at IFC parent AMC, ABC

Family, MTV and VH1.

He is an alumnus of CTA's executive management program.